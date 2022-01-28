Drumheller inmate charged with death of fellow prisoner
RCMP say an inmate at the Drumheller Institution in southern Alberta is facing charges in the death of a fellow prisoner.
The victim, 34-year-old Jeffrey Ryan of Parkland County, Alta., was assaulted during what is alleged to be an unprovoked attack, RCMP said. It happened on Wednesday at around 8:40 p.m.
Ryan suffered serious injures and died in hospital.
The investigation into his death has been taken over by the Alberta RCMP major crimes unit and an autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days.
Ashley Baird, 38, of Nanaimo, B.C., is charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.
The Drumheller Institution is currently listed on the Government of Alberta's COVID-19 outbreak list.
Drumheller is located roughly 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
