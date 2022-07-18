Drumheller man charged in relation to July vehicle break-ins

A Drumheller man faces multiple charges in relation to a vehicle break-in in early July.

On July 3, a man was spotted entering a vehicle and removing personal items.

Drumheller RCMP were able to identify the man and located him in town, while he was allegedly entering a second vehicle to steal personal items.

Nicholas Murphy, 42, of Drumheller, has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000.

Murphy is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on August 19.

Drumheller RCMP thank the public for their assistance in this case.