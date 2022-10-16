Drumheller man in hospital after falling into well

A Drumheller man was hospitalised after falling into a well Saturday.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched for a scene call emergency to a residence in the Drumheller area Saturday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

STAR-1 (Calgary) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Drumheller, AB area.

A STARS spokesperson said that the helicopter was able to land on the property, and a 79-year-old man was transported to Foothills medical centre in stable condition.

No other information was available.