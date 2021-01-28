A 37-year-old woman from Drumheller has been charged in connection with a stabbing that took place last month.

RCMP say they responded to a complaint at 2:41 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2020 about a stabbing at a residence in the 700 block of First Street S.W. in Drumheller.

Police found an adult male at the scene who had suffered stab wounds to several areas of his body.

Officers say the victim had been sleeping when the suspect entered the residence and allegedly unprovoked, repeatedly stabbed him.

The victim was then transported by EMS to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition and a woman was arrested at a nearby business.

Lyndsay Bendfeld is charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply to a release order.

She remains in custody after a bail hearing and her next appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 12.

No further details will be provided.