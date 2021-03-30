Drumheller woman faces multiple charges after police seize drugs, cash

A Drumheller woman faces multiple charges after a Drumheller RCMP search of her residence and seized a quantity of narcotics and cash.

The arrest was part of the Drumheller RCMP’s Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Investigation (CDSA) that was launched in March, 2021.

On March 26, police executed a search warrant on Red Deer Avenue in the community of Nacmine, seizing what they believe to be fentanyl (45.54 grams), methamphetamine (1.53 grams), along with $2120 in cash and an assortment of drug paraphernalia

As a result, Mandie Sarah Marie Manchuk, 44, faces the following charges:

● Possession of fentanyl with intent to traffic;

● Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000

“This was a significant seizure of fentanyl from within our small community. Our team is working hard and is committed to proactively identifying these drug traffickers and conducting investigations into their activities” said Staff Sgt. Ed Bourque, Drumheller RCMP Detachment Commander, in a release.

“This investigation is a great example of that. We know that opioids are a great concern in our community, and the province, and we will continue to target drug traffickers. We encourage the community to continue to report suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods. Reporting about these types of activities is a huge help to our team and to the success of these investigations.”

Members of the community who suspect drug or gang activity in their neighbourhood are asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers online, at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 TIPS app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.