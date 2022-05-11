Drummer to keep the beat for 24 hours in 16th annual marathon
Drummer Jeff Burrows and his friends will once again be taking the stage and rocking out for 24 hours straight — all in the name of charity.
Burrows will host his 16th annual drum marathon, this year live and in-person, to help raise funds for six local non-profits.
“This non-stop, 24-hour concert is a labour of love for me,” Burrows said. “And I can’t wait to perform with and among friends.”
To date, The Tea Party drummer has raised $450,000 to benefit local charities.
“The past two years have been especially challenging, and we’ll likely be seeing the effects on mental health for some time,” Burrows said. “So I’m especially grateful to once again support six worthwhile local organizations that each have a committed focus on mental health.”
The organizations to benefit from the drum marathon are:
- Harmony in Action
- House of Sophrosyne
- Maryvale Adolescent Services
- In Honour of the Ones We Love
- Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Windsor-Essex Branch
- St. Clair College
The 16th annual Liuna 625 drum marathon will be held at Good Time Charly Bar and Grill at 4715 Tecumseh Road East starting at 6 p.m. on May 27 and will run until May 28.
