Drunk from Sudbury disrupts Elliot Lake drag race

A 31-year-old from Sudbury has been charged following a disturbance at the municipal airport just south of Elliot Lake on July 17.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 5:30 p.m. regarding "an unwanted person … incident at an airport event just south of Elliot Lake."

Last weekend, the North Shore Challenge Drag Race was held after a two-year break brought on by the pandemic. Hosted at the Elliot Lake Airport dragway, the competition is a 1/8 mile drag race with racers of all ages and skill levels.

But the OPP said there was at least one unwanted visitor at the event.

"Event security reported an intoxicated (person) refusing to leave the property and causing damage to signs," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Police attended and the person was arrested and escorted off the property."

The Sudbury resident is now charged with mischief under $5,000 and being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Sept. 6.