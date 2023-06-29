Drunk man crashed stolen truck into north Edmonton house: police

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a stolen Ford F-250 pickup was smashed into a house in north Edmonton Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of 135 Avenue and 90 Street at 8:40 p.m.

The truck was driven through a front yard, a bush and a fence, before striking the side of a bungalow.

"The suspect subsequently fled the scene and was arrested shortly thereafter," said Scott Pattison with Edmonton Police Service.

"Paramedics treated and transported the male to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The man has been charged with failing to provide a breath sample and possession of stolen property over $5,000.