Dry conditions cause concern as seeding continues across the province: Crop report

Thirty-eight per cent of this season’s crop is in the ground, which puts Saskatchewan ahead of its five year average according to this weeks crop report.

The southwest is leading the province with 56 per cent of the crops seeded. The southeast is at 44 per cent, 35 per cent in the west central, 34 per cent in the northwest, 24 per cent in the east central and 22 per cent in the northeast region.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the crops that have been seeded so far are slow to emerge due to colder temperatures and lack of soil moisture.

There was a good amount of precipitation in the southwest over the past week with the Admiral area recording the most rain and snow at 25 millimetres. The Shaunavan and Rockglen areas both received 20 millimetres and there was very little precipitation in other areas of the province.

According to the crop report, dry conditions are a growing concern with fires in both crop land and pasture. Farmers are reminded to be extremely careful when operating machinery and equipment that have the potential to spark or get hot.