Dry conditions continue to cause delays for Sask. producers

Despite rainfall in some parts of Saskatchewan, lack of moisture remains an issue for producers throughout the province.

Areas in the north received a good amount of rain due to a thunderstorm on the weekend, while parts of the southern half of the province saw small localized showers, according to the weekly crop report for June 1-7.

Outside of the northern regions, topsoil moisture conditions have deteriorated, with more fields rated as having short or very short moisture.

Cropland topsoil is rated at 56 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and four per cent very short. The majority of hay and pasture land topsoil is rated as short or very short.

“Dry conditions continue to delay pasture and hay land growth and have delayed emergence of smaller seeded crops, such as canola and flax,” the Ministry of Agriculture said in a release.

Across the province, seeding is nearly complete with 99 per cent of the crop in the ground.

For fall cereal crops, 18 per cent were reported in the shot blade stage and 18 per cent are heading. Fifty-one per cent of spring cereals are emerging and 38 per cent are tillering.

On the canola front, 42 per cent is emerging and 40 per cent is in the seedling stage. Thirty per cent of flax is in the seedling stage, while 48 per cent of pulse crops are emerging and 45 per cent are in the vegetative stage.