Dry conditions helping Sask. farmers finish seeding

Favourable conditions have helped Saskatchewan farmers nearly complete seeding in all regions of the province, according to the weekly crop report.

For the period of May 25-31, 97 per cent of the crop is in the ground, five per cent ahead of the five-year average for this time of year.

Small precipitation events were reported throughout the province this week, with the Cando area receiving 23 mm – the highest amount in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Agriculture said minimal precipitation and strong winds reduced topsoil moisture conditions in all regions of the province.

The majority of cropland and hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated at adequate, following the rainfall received in the two previous weeks.

While the majority of crop conditions are good, smaller seeded crops are rated as fair to good due to reduced germination caused by winds and lack of moisture.

The province said most farmers are now busy spraying herbicide, assessing possible frost damage, scoring for pests and moving cattle to pasture.