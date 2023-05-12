Dry conditions in Muskoka spark concern

The fire danger rating in Muskoka is set to high, with officials warning residents and visitors the dry conditions can cause a small fire to spread rapidly.

"Dry grass and leaves can ignite easily from something as small as an improperly discarded cigarette butt," Muskoka Association of Fire Chiefs stated in a release today, noting how it only takes minutes for a spark to grow out of control.

Different municipalities have different rules for each rating, but in cottage country are asking residents to avoid any unnecessary burning.

Fire officials say it's important to do your part to "reduce the risk."

"Just be really cautious with what you're doing. If you had a pile of brush that you wanted to put in your burn barrel and you thought, 'I'm going to burn it this weekend.' If you don't need to burn it this weekend, wait until we drop down to a moderate or low," said Gravenhurst Fire Chief Jared Cayley.

The fire chief said one of the most common mistakes he's seen throughout his career is people thinking they can extinguish a fire themselves or hesitating to call for help.

He advises calling 911 immediately if something goes wrong with a fire so crews can tackle it before things get out of control.

The Muskoka fire season runs from April to the end of October.