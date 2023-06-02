Dry conditions prompt fire ban in Manitoba community

One Manitoba community has issued a fire ban due to the dry conditions in the area.

Effective June 1, the following rules are in place in the RM of Prairie Lakes:

Burning of crop residue is not permitted;

Burn barrels are not permitted; and

Fires in backyard enclosed fire pits are allowed, but only with dry seasoned firewood, which means no leaves, grass, garbage, brush or branches. The fire pit must be supervised at all times, have a 360-degree buffer, and water must be available.

Any other type of burning will lead to fines.

In Manitoba’s most recent fire bulletin, the province said the wildfire danger is low, but residents are encouraged to remain cautious.