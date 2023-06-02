Dry conditions prompt fire ban in Manitoba community
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
One Manitoba community has issued a fire ban due to the dry conditions in the area.
Effective June 1, the following rules are in place in the RM of Prairie Lakes:
- Burning of crop residue is not permitted;
- Burn barrels are not permitted; and
- Fires in backyard enclosed fire pits are allowed, but only with dry seasoned firewood, which means no leaves, grass, garbage, brush or branches. The fire pit must be supervised at all times, have a 360-degree buffer, and water must be available.
Any other type of burning will lead to fines.
In Manitoba’s most recent fire bulletin, the province said the wildfire danger is low, but residents are encouraged to remain cautious.
-
Waterloo region home prices inch upward for third straight monthThe average price of a single-detached home in Waterloo region is creeping back up toward the $1 million mark after slumping to a two-year low in December.
-
Labatt Brewing Company workers vote in favour of new dealUnionized workers at Labatt Brewing Company in London, Ont. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new collective agreement.
-
Watch rainbows drift through Regina's sky in stunning time-lapse videoA dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
Cape Breton police issue two $25,000 fines for illegal burning as wildfires rage onDays after Nova Scotia issued a burning ban through June 25, Cape Breton Regional Police have charged two people for burning fires in the area Friday.
-
Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfiresHollywood star Keifer Sutherland is raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the Nova Scotia wildfires.
-
Camping during fire season? Here's some things you should knowWith dry conditions preventing people from having campfires across the country, some may wonder what they can bring into a campground or if there are alternatives to the traditional flames.
-
7-year-old girl reported missing in SaskatoonSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 7-year-old girl.
-
Tensions flare over evacuation plans if fire sparks on Prince Edward IslandWith woods filled with deadfall after post-tropical storm Fiona and forest fires around our region, there is some anxiety on Prince Edward Island.
-
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientistsAt the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.