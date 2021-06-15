Dry conditions still a concern for Sask. producers

Dry conditions in parts of Saskatchewan continue despite recent rainfall, leaving experts concerned about what this might mean for producers in the province.

Matthew Struthers, a crop extension specialist for the Ministry of Agriculture, said the rainfall has been helpful for crops but farmers across the province need more.

“We had a really dry spring which was quite concerning but we’ve had quite a few precipitation events that have really helped out, but we still need more, even after the big storm we had last week,” he said.

Although the rain, followed by warm temperatures make for a successful growing season, the ground is still dry, especially in southern Saskatchewan.

“Every little bit we get is just instantly gone, used up, or dries out before a plant can even use it. So the more the merrier,” Struthers said.

The Water Security Agency said it has experienced an increase in requests to replenish dugouts and has recorded lower than normal lake levels and water supply across the province.

“Most of that southern and central part of Saskatchewan is experiencing drier than normal conditions and that ranges from moderate in the west side or the province, to severe in the southeast,” said Patrick Boyle, spokesperson for the Water Security Agency.

Boyle said irregular patterns of precipitation year-to-year is normal and a season with less than normal precipitation then affects the following seasons, which has a negative impact on producers.

Despite the dry heat, the agriculture community is hoping to receive more rainfall in the next few months.