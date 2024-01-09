Dry January can improve your mood, as well as your health, experts say

With the holiday festivities over, pressing pause on alcohol consumption is a popular resolution for many people at the start of each year.

Referred to as Dry January, the initiative involves abstaining from alcohol for 30 days.

Dr. Dominique Morisano, clinical psychologist and adjunct professor at the University of Toronto and University of Ottawa, said she frequently sees people trying to avoid alcohol year-round, but sees increased interest around January.

"Any time people make a decision to change their lives for the better, it’s a good thing," Morisano said.

"I always say wherever you're starting, it should be from a place that is manageable."

She said a benefit to participating in Dry January is to break the status quo.

"If we're used to drinking a glass of wine at dinner, we might not notice that having disrupted sleep isn’t a normal or good thing,” she said.

“We might not notice our sleep is disrupted or not as good as it could be … We might not notice we're a little more depressed because this is the norm, this is the status quo."

Morisano recommended that for those who find the challenge difficult, cutting down drinks per week gradually is a place to start, rather than stopping all at once.

"If you think its going to be hard to go from 20 drinks a week to nothing, then maybe you have a lead-up period,” she said.

“So you say this week I'm going to cut in half, this week I'm going to cut half of that, the following week I’ll cut half of that."

RECOGNIZE YOUR TRIGGERS

Other tips include recognizing your triggers.

"Making ways to make it easier for yourself, knowing your own limits," Morisano said.

"For example, moving the alcohol to the garage rather than it being in the fridge."

Some of the health benefits of reducing or abstaining from alcohol consumption can include improved sleep quality and reduced depression and anxiety.

"The benefits are bountiful … and it's hard to quantify them for each individual person, but people usually see an uptick in all areas of their lives," she said.

One Sudbury resident said he stopped drinking two months ago and has seen improvement in his health.

"I'm feeling better. My heart is feeling better," he said.

Another resident said he was unsure if he would participate.

"I'm thinking about it. Currently right now I don’t participate in it, I just drink socially, have a nice beer," he said.

Morisano said, while Dry January is safe for most, it's best to consult your doctor if you have any concerns.