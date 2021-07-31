Dryer fire causes Talbotville, Ont. restaurant to temporarily close

A Talbotville, Ont. restaurant had to close its doors to the public Saturday morning because of a small fire.

Wayside Restaurant owner Bob Patel discovered the fire in a dryer around 9:30 a.m. and called 9-1-1.

Southwold fire crews quickly put out the blaze.

"Crews got dispatched to general fire alarm which got upgraded en route to a dryer fire. Smoke was showing, made quick entry and knocked the fire down and checking for any extension," said Southwold chief Jeff McArthur.

No one was hurt and there's no cause available yet.