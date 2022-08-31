iHeartRadio

Dryer lint blamed for east Windsor house fire

Crews were sent to the 300 block of Langlois Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (_OnLocation_/Twitter

Windsor fire responded to a blaze at a residence in the city's east side.

Crews were sent to the 300 block of Langlois Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A build-up of dryer-lint began to smoulder, causing about $5500 in damage.

No injuries were reported and residents were allowed to return home.

