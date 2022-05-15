iHeartRadio

Ducklings reunited with mother after being separated in backyard Waterloo pool

A feathered family was reunited in Waterloo Saturday.

A video sent by resident Kevin Hood shows a mother duck easily hopping in and out of a backyard pool, but her babies not being able to make it up the ladder.

Hood took matters into his own hands and lifted the ducklings out one by one with a pool skimmer.

All 13 babies ended up being reunited with their mother.

