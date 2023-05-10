Jordan Peterson's planned Kelowna, B.C., appearance sparks controversy

A scheduled appearance by Jordan Peterson in Kelowna, B.C., as part of his book tour has sparked duelling petitions and planned protests.

Peterson, the controversial psychology professor turned internet personality, has attracted both sold-out crowds and large demonstrations at previous stops on his Canadian tour.

The May 26 appearance is scheduled for Kelowna's Prospera Place in order to promote his new book "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life" which is a sequel his best-selling 2018 self-help book. Tickets to the event are sold out but some VIP packages are still available at a $250 price tag.

Peterson rose to prominence in 2016 with a series of YouTube videos in which he spoke out against gender-neutral pronouns and Bill C-16, which banned discrimination against people based on gender identity. He retired last fall as a tenured professor at the University of Toronto, writing in the National Post that he believed equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives at the university created barriers for “supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students.”

The petition opposing Peterson's appearance is directed to Kelowna's mayor and city council.

"Mr. Peterson's views directly jeopardize the safety and well-being of marginalized communities, especially women, transgender and gender non-conforming people. Violence against women and 2SLGTBQIA+ folks starts with words, so giving this man a platform to speak is directly impacting safety of marginalized communities," it reads. As of Wednesday, it had gathered roughly 1,000 signatures.

Prospera Place it not a city-owned or operated facility, but protests demanding the event's cancellation are also being planned at city hall.

A petition supporting the event has also been created, also addressed to the municipal government. Appealing to support for free speech, it describes Peterson as a "remarkable person" who has "inspired millions." Like the petition opposing the appearance, it has gathered roughly 1,000 signatures.

Peterson's appearances have garnered similar opposition in other Candian cities, but none of the events have been cancelled at civic facilities or private venues.