Duelling protests held outside GECDSB office

Duelling protests took place Tuesday outside the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting of the semester.

With the group, Parent for Parents Rights and supporters showing up to demonstrate a desire to converse with the board of “gender identity” regulations that have been in place since 2021.

And a counter protest made up of members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and allies.

The policy in question allows for board staff to accommodate a student’s identity and gender expression, without consulting or informing parents.

“Anyone, I don’t care who you are, anyone who tells my child it’s okay to keep a secret. That person – or that school board or anyone else is going to have a problem with me,” said Deb Harper, of Parents for Parents Rights

The regulation was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and is not scheduled to be renewed until 2026.

However, the protest was planned so counter protesters say they felt compelled to show the other side of the debate.

“We’re people. We’re human. These kids just need safe spaces. And it makes me feel for them because I was once one of those kids,” said counter protester Colin Grey.

“As a teacher I really feel strongly about the gender identity policy and the importance of protecting our queer kids and youth,” a teacher explained to CTV News.

“Windsorites care about their children,” said Elton Robinson of Parents for Parents Rights. “They’re all here. I hope both sides can come together and talk.”