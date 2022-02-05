Duelling protests on provincial restrictions take place at Sask. Legislative Building

Two conflicting protests are taking place at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Saturday.

Dozens of people who are calling for the province to keep all current health orders in place took to the steps of legislature.

The group called it a peaceful protest to share their concerns for healthcare workers, children and the lives of residents.

Some members did start chanting “Scott Moe has got to go.”

A freedom convoy of semi-trucks is expected Saturday afternoon.

Ads for the convoy say they will stay on the legislative grounds until all public health orders are lifted.

In preparation for the demonstrations this weekend, streets leading into the legislative grounds were blocked off with concrete barricades by the Provincial Capital Commission, making the legislature only accessible by foot traffic.

Cheryl Stadnichuk, City Councillor for Ward 1, posted on Facebook about the city’s precautionary measures as a response to questions from her constituents.

“City Parking Enforcement will be circulating to ensure that no vehicles park illegally … the City Noise Bylaw will be effect from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” she explained.

She also outlined in the post that she hoped the expected weekend demonstrations would be short lived.

“I hope that the protest causes minimal disruption and noise to the residents in the area,” she said. “I also hope that the protest is peaceful and short-lived. Any violent or illegal activity will be addressed.”

The Regina Police Service (RPS) tweeted that they will be watching the situation around the legislative grounds.

“The area will be closed to vehicle traffic and our officers will be on hand to ensure public safety,” RPS said in a tweet posted Saturday morning.

Traffic is staring to back up on Albert St as supports for the freedom protest start to make their way through pic.twitter.com/1ykk20v2fE

As of 2:30 p.m. traffic is starting to become congested on Albert St. as vehicles supporting the freedom protest are making their way through the area.

This is a developing story with more details to follow.