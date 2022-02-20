Dufferin County Museum celebrates Black History Month

The Museum of Dufferin County is housing a special exhibit that showcases Black heroes, past and present.

For the past three years, the Mulmur museum has partnered with the Dufferin County Black Association to host a number of events.

The new exhibit, called 'Through the Looking Glass,' showcases the first black settlers from the 1800s.

Alethia O'Hara-Stephenson, president and founder of Dufferin County Canadian Black Association, says this exhibit showcases representation in the community.

"Our young people can now see themselves represented in this space," says O'Hara-Stephenson. "They can come in and learn about our rich history. We can share a story and educate the entire community."

The museum is also hosting a free, virtual event on Sunday, Feb. 27, that showcases the rich history in the community.

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 1 p.m.