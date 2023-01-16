Dufferin OPP catches suspect accused of multiple break-ins in the act

Police linked a suspect to multiple break-ins after officers caught him red-handed in Orangeville.

OPP says officers captured the suspect at the scene of a home he had broken into on Margaret Street on Friday.

The force says he was found with several items taken from the house, including jewelry and liquor.

Police say they connected the accused to eight other break-ins in town.

The 46-year-old Orangeville man faces eight counts of break and enter, plus possession of break-in instruments, property obtained by crime under $5,000, and property obtained by crime over $5,000.