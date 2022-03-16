Dufferin OPP investigate several thefts from vehicles in Orangeville, Mono

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in the towns of Orangeville and Mono caught on video.

Dufferin OPP said it received multiple calls on March 15 and 16 about a thief or thieves targeting unlocked vehicles in Orangeville and subdivisions in Mono.

If found unlocked, police said the suspect(s) would take easily accessible items from the vehicle, including change.

Police said it obtained video surveillance of a suspect testing vehicle door handles.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).