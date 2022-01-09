Dufferin OPP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Shelburne, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a “suspicious” death in Shelburne, Ont.

Officers of the OPP’s Dufferin detachment were called to a home on Main Street shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Saturday to check on a person’s well being.

When police arrived, officers found a dead person inside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.