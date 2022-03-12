Dufferin OPP searching for suspects in connection to Orangeville robbery
Provincial police are searching for two suspects following a robbery early Friday morning.
According to OPP, two suspects entered a business near Dawson Road and Townline in Orangeville Friday around 1 a.m.
Police say the two men demanded cigarettes and cash, with one holding a handgun. The suspects fled on foot.
OPP say the first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s. He's approximately 6'2" and has a teardrop under his left eye. He was wearing a grey puffer-style jacket, grey toque, white mask with dark pants and black gloves.
The second suspect is believed to be a white male in his 30s, with a medium build. He's estimated at 5'11" with scruffy facial hair and dark hair. He was seen in a beige plaid jacket with a white toque with stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
-
'It's heartwarming': Indoor powwow brings hundreds together for MMIWG2SA powwow in the Winnipeg's North End on Saturday was the first one to be held indoors since the pandemic started two years ago.
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their communityBeltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassersThe Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
The London Bridal Expo is back at the RBC Place in London, Ont.London Bridal Expo was back at the RBC Place in London, Saturday.
-
Man seriously injured in Toronto shootingA shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood has left one man with serious injuries.
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through GuelphResidents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
Families turn to Staycation for March breakStudents across Simcoe County are exchanging their books for skis and snowboards.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic strugglesThe COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.