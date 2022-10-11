Dufferin OPP wraps up long weekend blitz with over 200 tickets issued
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
Ontario Provincial Police in Dufferin County wrapped up their Thanksgiving long weekend traffic blitz, issuing over 200 traffic and speeding-related tickets.
According to police, during the four-day initiative, which began on Friday and wrapped up Monday, officers laid 246 traffic charges, of which 200 were for speeding and stunt racing.
Here is the breakdown of the charges:
- Speeding - 192
- Stunt, Racing - 8
- Seatbelt - 12
- Distracted Driving - 3
- Impaired, Over 80 - 3
- RELATED: Shelburne, Ont. man charged with speeding 139km/h on Highway 10
Members of the Dufferin County OPP detachment remind motorists to drive with caution.
Police ask anyone who witnesses impaired or dangerous drivers to report it to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.
