Dufferin warden seeks support to fly Ukrainian flags at county offices

Dufferin County could soon join the growing list of communities in Ontario, showing their support for Ukraine.

Wade Mills, warden of Dufferin County, is bringing forward a motion to council at its March 10 meeting that would see the Ukrainian flag flown at its county offices.

"We have all been horrified by recent news of the Russian military’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine," Mills said in a statement issued on Friday.

"Dufferin County lends our community’s collective voice to the millions of other voices around the world speaking up to vehemently condemn this aggression.

"On behalf of Council, staff and our Dufferin County community, I offer our thoughts and support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedom and autonomy."

Mills also encourages residents to show their support for Ukraine by donating to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

