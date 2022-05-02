Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos to celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday

Prince William and his wife Kate marked their second child’s seventh birthday with a set of photos depicting Princess Charlotte with the family dog.

The photos, posted to the royal couple’s Instagram page and taken by the Duchess, show Princess Charlotte sitting in a grassy field with bluebells. In the first photo, she smiles with her arm around the Cambridge’s new dog, a black cocker spaniel adopted last fall shortly before the death of their older dog Lupo.

Princess Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, is fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and older brother Prince George, who is eight years old. Her younger brother, Prince Louis, turned four years old last month.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)