Duke Williams back in, Charleston Hughes out vs. Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have wide receiver Duke Williams back in the lineup against the Montreal Alouettes but will be without defensive lineman, Charleston Hughes.

“Do I think Duke’s 100 per cent? No. But he’s 90 (per cent) and Duke at 90’s still pretty good,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson.

Williams injured his ankle at practice, which forced him to sit out of week two’s matchup against the Edmonton Elks. Hughes is dealing with a shoulder injury that is expected to only keep him out of the lineup for this week.

“He’s got a shoulder and elbow bothering him a little bit. He could’ve played but he’s pretty banged up,” said Dickenson. “We wanted to give him a week off and really heal him up.”

When Williams sat in week two, it gave other players a chance to shine offensively. Canadian wide receiver Mitchell Picton was on the roster to fill his shoes and did so when he recorded a touchdown and two point conversion. It is something he and coach Dickenson will look to carry over into week two.

“I think I bring versatility to the table and I’m able to play in a few different spots so happy to help out in any way I can, and if that helps the team win then that’s perfect,” said Picton.

“I think Picton’s going to see some touches for sure and play. He’s the backup really across the board for all the receivers and if Duke’s a little bit winded or not quite right, we’ll put Picton in there,” said Dickenson.

Montreal will be without quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Receiver Jake Weineke and linebacker Chris Ackie are also out due to injuries.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game is 5:30 p.m. on TSN.