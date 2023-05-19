iHeartRadio

Dump truck collision in Oro-Medonte causes diesel fuel spill


Crews clean up a diesel fuel spill on Line 9 North at Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Fri., May 19, 2023, following a collision involving two dump trucks. (CTV News/Ian Duffy)

Crews were called to clean up a diesel fuel spill in Oro-Medonte on Friday morning after two dump trucks collided.

Provincial police say the crash happened on Line 9 North when one truck attempted to cross Old Barrie Road.

Traffic was slow going through the area while crews cleaned up the spill, but it has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

A 27-year-old Brampton man has been charged.

