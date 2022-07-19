Commercial truck crashes into utility poles in Kitchener, driver charged

Several utility poles and telecommunications wires in Kitchener were damaged after a commercial truck with its lift up crashed into them.

Four wooden poles and one light post were pulled down, leaving some poles resting on the ground and others partially hanging in the air.

The crash forced police to shut down a stretch of King Street East at Deer Ridge Drive on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police announced that a 47-year-old Kitchener man had been charged with careless driving in connection to the incident.

Police said the truck exited a private driveway in the area before its raised box lifting became entangled in wires.

Originally, police reported hydro poles had been hit, however, KW Hydro said it was actually telecommunications poles that were damaged.

A representative from KW Hydro said the wires impacted were not hydro wires, but instead telecommunications wires.

Crews from Kitchener Wilmot Hydro were on scene helping the truck to safely escape the wires, freeing the vehicle from under them just after 2:30 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bell and Rogers vehicles were on-scene helping to repair the damage.

Witnesses in the area told CTV News the driver remained in his truck the whole time.

In a tweet posted at 1:07 p.m., Waterloo regional police said King Street East at Riverbank Drive was closed. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, King Street had reopened to two-way traffic, but one lane on the west side was still closed.

The ramp to Highway 8 was also closed, but has since reopened.

The closure backed up rush hour traffic heading south bound on King Street, as commuters exit the highway less than a kilometer from the scene.