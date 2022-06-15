iHeartRadio

Dump truck crashes into ditch in Mulmur

A dump truck rests on its side in a ditch on Airport Road in Dufferin County on Wed., June 15, 2022 (OPP_CR/Twitter)

Police closed a section of Airport Road in Mulmur Wednesday afternoon as crews removed a dump truck from a ditch.

The road was closed between County Road 21 and County Road 17.

Police say the truck went into the ditch to "avoid hitting vehicles ahead that were turning left."

They asked motorists to avoid the area to "allow everyone to work safely."

Police say the driver was not injured.

The area has since reopened.

