Dump truck crashes into North Bay house

A dump truck crashed into a North Bay home Friday morning and CTV News has learned that no one was injured.

It happened before 10:45 a.m. at the corner of Nipissing Street and Jane Street.

The homeowners were not at the property at the time of the crash.

Police are at the scene and North Bay Fire Chief Greg Saunders told CTV News a gas leak caused by the collision was secured quickly.

Firefighters "checked adjacent properties to make certain the atmosphere was OK," Saunders said.

The home is deemed unsafe after the truck knocked out a large amount of the foundation and load-bearing walls that support the front and side of the house, officials told CTV News.

A structural engineer has been called in to inspect the site and determine the next steps before the vehicle is removed from the house, the city said.

"For us to determine what work needs to happen before the vehicle can be removed from the house and then what work will need to follow to repair the building essentially and make it deemed for occupancy," said Carly Price, the City of North Bay's chief building official.

No word on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

More on this developing story as information becomes available. Check back for updates.

With files from Eric Taschner, video journalist for CTV News in North Bay.