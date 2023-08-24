Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a call on Hwy. 417 at Maitland Avenue on Thursday.

"The driver of this dump truck missed the off-ramp," Ontario Provincial Police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The driver blew over 3x the legal limit."

A picture posted on social media by Ontario Provincial Police showed the dump truck was hauling a trailer, which had a backhoe onboard.

The driver is facing charges of impaired driving and dangerous driving.

