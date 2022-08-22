Dump truck driver charged for speeding in community safety zone: OPP
Police in Caledon stopped a commercial vehicle for allegedly speeding through a community safety zone.
Provincial police said an officer pulled a dump truck over as it travelled 91 kilometres per hour through Caledon Village, a 50 zone.
"Even commercial vehicles can be seized," police posted about the incident on Twitter.
The dump truck was towed to the impound yard at the owner's expense for 14 days.
Caledon Village is in the heart of the township, with easy access to the 400 highways.
"These heavy trucks are literally like tanks on the roads and driving them recklessly or at high speeds should be a criminal offence," @vivablissful replied to the OPP tweet.
Police charged the motorist with stunt driving, resulting in an immediate 30-day licence suspension.
