Dump truck driver involved in collision didn't have a licence, Sault OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged the dump truck driver involved in a July 22 collision on Highway 17 with three offences.

The early morning collision in Garden River involved a dump truck and a van. One driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 60-year-old dump truck driver was charged with careless driving, driving a commercial vehicle without a licence and having a blood alcohol concentration above zero while driving a commercial vehicle.

The dump truck company was also charged with allowing an unlicensed person to drive a commercial vehicle.