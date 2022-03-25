Dump truck driver stabbed during protest in Vaughan, Ont.
A dump truck driver participating in a rally in Vaughan was stabbed on Friday afternoon, police and an industry group representing drivers say.
York Regional Police said they were called to Huntington and Langstaff roads, where members of the Ontario Dump Truck Association (ODTA) were participating in a rally as part of ongoing job action.
“A member of the ODTA (Ontario Dump Truck Association) was physically attacked with a knife, stabbed, and rushed to hospital. What happened today was completely unacceptable. No one should be subject to threats or assaults while protesting,” the ODTA said in a statement.
Police said the victim, a male, suffered unknown injuries.
No suspect information or other details of the investigation were immediately available.
More than 1,500 dump truck drivers stopped working this week to participate in a job action, arguing the construction companies that employ them need to pay them more to offset increases in gas and truck maintenance costs.
"The ODTA is cooperating with the police investigation and praying for the recovery of our member who was hurt today.”
