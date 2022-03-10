Dump truck fire forces section of Hwy 400 closed in Springwater Township

Police closed a section of Highway 400 in Springwater Township while crews responded to a vehicle fire Thursday morning.

Springwater Fire and Emergency Services fire chief said crews arrived to find the trailer of a dump truck fully involved.

The truck was hauling gravel at the time, which spilled onto the road as the trailer melted.

The chief said it appears the fire started in one of the truck's wheels near the tire axel.

He said the driver noticed, pulled over and tried unsuccessfully to extinguish the flames.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., police reopened the area to traffic.