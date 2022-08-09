Dump truck hits bridge overpass on Highway 402

Middlesex OPP are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 402 near Strathroy.

The truck hit a bridge overpass in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Adelaide Road just east of Glendon Drive Tuesday morning before 8 a.m.. The westbound lanes were not affected.

There were no injuries.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, OPP announced that the eastbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

#MiddlesexOPP confirming #Hwy402 EB is open again at Adelaide Road @StrathCaradoc @MiddlesexCentre . No injuries sustained. Investigation continuing. Thanks for your #patience ^jh https://t.co/tP86q2OokV