Dump truck hits utility pole on Walker Road


Windsor police on fire at the scene of a crash on Walker Road at Division in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police say Walker Road at Division has reopened after a dump truck struck a utility pole.

The intersection was closed north and south due to wires on the road.

Police say it appears the damage is to the phone lines. Fire is on the scene as a precaution.

No one has reported any injuries at this time.

The public was asked to avoid the area until they resolved the issue.

