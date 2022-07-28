Dump truck overturns at quarry in La Peche, Que.

A 45-year-old man was treated for minor injuries after his dump truck overturned at a quarry in western Quebec.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police responded to an incident at a quarry in the Edelweiss sector of La Peche at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.

"The truck, which was downhill and loaded, hit rocks along the road and then overturned," police said.

The driver, a 45-year-old man from Quebec City, was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say CNESST investigators were on the scene Thursday to investigate.

La Peche is located 40 kilometres north of Gatineau.