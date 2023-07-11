Dump truck rollover in Whitchurch-Stouffville under investigation

Emergency crews attended a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville when a dump truck rolled over early Tuesday morning.

The truck slammed onto its side on the off-ramp from Stouffville Road to Highway 404 southbound.

Aurora OPP, firefighters and York paramedics attended the scene "to ensure the safety of everyone."Police are investigating the incident.There is no word on any injuries or charges at this time.

Police had closed the ramp for the area to be cleared.