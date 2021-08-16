Dump truck rolls over after catching wires

A dump truck rolled over after its bucket caught overhead wires in Barrie on Monday afternoon, according to Simcoe County paramedics.

Just after 2:00 pm, the dump truck, with its bucket raised, was on Grants Way turning right onto Ardagh Road when it caught wires, causing it to roll over, said paramedics.

Paramedics said the driver was out of the truck walking with no injuries when paramedics arrived at around 2:30 pm.

The area was blocked to westbound traffic for a period of time as crews fixed the wires, said paramedics.

Paramedics said there is no danger to public safety.