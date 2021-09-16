iHeartRadio

Dump truck rolls over along Highway 11, north of Barrie

Police attend the scene after a dump truck rolled onto its side on Highway 11 north of Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

A single-vehicle rollover caused traffic chaos on Highway 11 north of Barrie during the morning rush on Thursday.

A dump truck rolled onto its side in the ditch along the southbound lanes between Line 1 and Penetanguishene Road.

Police say no injuries were reported.

One lane was blocked for the cleanup.  The area has since reopened.

Officers are investigating what caused the incident.

