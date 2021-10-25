iHeartRadio

Dump truck rolls over in east Windsor

An overturned dump truck in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Jacob Couvillion)

Windsor police are investigating a dump truck rollover on the east side of the city.

Police say they were called to a crash in the 6700 block of South Service Road East on Monday.

An overturned dump truck could be seen on the roadway.

CTV News has contacted Windsor police for more details.

