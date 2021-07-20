Dumpster fire in Guelph causes $100K in damage to nearby building
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
A building in Guelph suffered around $100,000 in damage after a dumpster fire spread to the exterior.
Emergency crews responded to the fire around 2:35 p.m. Monday in the area of Woodlawn Road West near Woolwich Street. Police said the flames were approximately 10 metres high and spread to an exterior wall of the business. The blaze was extinguished before the interior of the business sustained any damage.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
