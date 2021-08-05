Dumpster fire sends thick black smoke over ByWard Market

A fire in a garbage container in the ByWard Market sent thick black smoke over the tourist area during the lunch hour.

Ottawa fire says firefighters extinguished a fire in a garbage container behind a building in the area of George Street and Dalhousie Street just before 1 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Social media pictures showed thick black smoke rising from behind a building on Dalhousie Street.

Ottawa fire says the fire was located in a laneway between two buildings.

The smoke and heat from the fire affected an adjacent building. One person will be displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire have a Working Fire on George ST near Dalhousie ST. under control. Multiple calls were received reporting heavy black smoke and Pump 13A put in a Working Fire from a distance. Fire was confined to garbage bins in a rear alley. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/CnLkUUUckK