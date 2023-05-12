Dumpster fire that spread to building deemed 'suspicious'
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Damage is estimated at $20,000 after a fire on Adelaide Street in London.
Crews were called to the scene at 1062 Adelade St. N around 5:20 a.m. Friday for a dumpster fire that London fire said was quickly upgraded to a structure fire because flames had spread to the building.
London fire crews brought the blaze under control.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was deemed suspicious in nature and has been reassigned to members of the London Police Service’s Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
‘Very scary:’ Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officerA Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
New area code is coming to TorontoThose moving to Toronto with their sights set on snagging a 647 or 437 area code might only have a limited time to do so, as a new one is being introduced.
-
'I'm a registered nurse with advanced training': Nurse practitioners at St. Mary's General Hospital providing leading care in cardiac centreAs people around the world celebrate International Nurses Day Friday, it’s a reminder of how nursing responsibilities have evolved since the time of Florence Nightingale – the founder of modern nursing. You don’t have to look further than Kitchener’s St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH) to see the expanded roles in practice.
-
'Best time of year’: Why now is a good time for Manitoba to go birdwatchingFor those who are looking to get outside this weekend, it’s one of the best times of the year to go birdwatching.
-
Missing man last seen in Osborne Village in April: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba reimbursing doctors for licensing feesThe Manitoba government is taking steps to keep doctors in the province by giving them some relief on their licencing fees, but some still believe more needs to be done.
-
3 Drumheller residents charged after investigation results in seizure of drugs, cash, trafficking gearThree Drumheller residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the RCMP led to the seizure of crack, fentanyl, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
-
How to keep pets cool during B.C. heat wave: SPCAThe BC SPCA is reminding pet owners of the impact hot weather can have on their four-legged family members as heat advisories are in effect for much of the province this weekend.
-
Judge ‘shocked’ after small dispute over a sign escalates into big legal battle for Sault businessesTwo companies in Sault Ste. Marie combined spent more than $30,000 in a legal battle to have a sign removed – with the fight continuing long after the sign was actually taken down.