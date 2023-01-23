Duncan, B.C., lottery winner off to Maui after claiming $50K crossword prize

A Duncan, B.C., man says he is heading to Hawaii after winning $50,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

Phreddy Niven told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he would be jetting off to Maui after he won the top prize on a BCLC Super Crossword ticket.

Niven was grabbing a coffee when he decided to buy the ticket, a decision he’s glad he made.

"I was at home when I found out I won," Niven told the provincial lottery corporation.

"The first thing that crossed my mind was that I didn’t do it right," he said. "I thought I better check it again."

Sure enough, the ticket was a winner.

Niven bought the ticket from the Save-On-Foods grocery on the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan.